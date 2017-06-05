WE NEED YOUR HELP
We will not stop standing until we raise 200 Scholarship ($1,000,000) for The Folds of Honor Foundation. You can help by following these steps.
STAND
What are you standing for? Is it Our flag? Our fallen? The future of America? No matter your cause, united we stand to honor.
DONATE
We need your support through a financial donations. These donations will provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. (100% Of All Proceeds Raised Will Be Going To Support The Folds of Honor Foundation)
CHALLENGE
Take A Picture or Video With The American Flag. Use the phrase, “Give today and stand with me to honor our flag, our fallen, and our future.” Use #StandToHonor, #givetoday & Challenge (Tag) Your Friends To Do The Same. See post below for an example.