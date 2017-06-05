OUR INSPIRATION

Folds of Honor is an organization that stands in the financial gap of more than one million dependents adversely affected by war, providing educational scholarships to the children and spouses of those fallen or disabled while serving our nation. Learn More About The Folds of Honor Foundation.

OUR MISSION

Stand To Honor is an initiative dedicated to helping folds of honor raise $1,000,000 and increase awareness. We believe now more than ever that people are ready to stand proud for their nation and their flag. Together with individuals and businesses from around the country we will stand with a purpose. May 6, 2017 at Victory Plaza in downtown Dallas, individuals will start standing in 13 minute increments, which represents the 13 folds of an American flag given to the families of a fallen soldier. Again, this rotation of individuals will not stop standing until the goal of 200 scholarships ($1,000,000) is raised.

THE BIG EVENT

The Stand To Honor event will be a community gathering with one purpose, to honor our flag, our fallen, & the future of America. Taking place at Victory Plaza in downtown Dallas, starting May 6th, 2017.