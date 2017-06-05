 Stand To Honor | Our Flag, Our Fallen, Our Future
    OUR FLAG | OUR FALLEN | OUR FUTURE

    The Stand To Honor Initiative.

    Stand To Honor is an initiative dedicated to helping the Folds of Honor foundation raise 200 Scholarships ($1,000,000). Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of those fallen or disabled while serving our nation.

    OUR INSPIRATION

    Folds of Honor is an organization that stands in the financial gap of more than one million dependents adversely affected by war, providing educational scholarships to the children and spouses of those fallen or disabled while serving our nation. Learn More About The Folds of Honor Foundation.

    OUR MISSION

    Stand To Honor is an initiative dedicated to helping folds of honor raise $1,000,000 and increase awareness. We believe now more than ever that people are ready to stand proud for their nation and their flag. Together with individuals and businesses from around the country we will stand with a purpose. May 6, 2017 at Victory Plaza in downtown Dallas, individuals will start standing in 13 minute increments, which represents the 13 folds of an American flag given to the families of a fallen soldier. Again, this rotation of individuals will not stop standing until the goal of 200 scholarships ($1,000,000) is raised.

    THE BIG EVENT

    The Stand To Honor event will be a community gathering with one purpose, to honor our flag, our fallen, & the future of America. Taking place at Victory Plaza in downtown Dallas, starting May 6th, 2017.

    WE NEED YOUR HELP

    We will not stop standing until we raise 200 Scholarship ($1,000,000) for The Folds of Honor Foundation. You can help by following these steps.

    STAND

    What are you standing for? Is it Our flag? Our fallen? The future of America? No matter your cause, united we stand to honor.

    DONATE

    We need your support through a financial donations. These donations will provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. (100% Of All Proceeds Raised Will Be Going To Support The Folds of Honor Foundation)

    CHALLENGE

    Take A Picture or Video With The American Flag. Use the phrase, “Give today and stand with me to honor our flag, our fallen, and our future.” Use #StandToHonor, #givetoday & Challenge (Tag) Your Friends To Do The Same. See post below for an example.

    STAND AT OUR UPCOMING EVENT

    Dallas, Tx May, 2017

    The #StandToHonor event will be a community gathering with one purpose, to honor the flag, the fallen, & the future of america. Taking place at Victory Plaza in down town Dallas, on 5/06/2017.

    WE WILL NOT STOP STANDING UNTIL WE REACH

    Our Goal of 200 Scholarships ($1,000,000)

    May 6th Starting at 10am, we will begin standing at Victory Plaza & with your help we know we will reach our goal of $1,000,000. We welcome anyone to participate by standing at our event, register to stand by clicking the button below and scheduling in your standing time. Stand To Honor also needs volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact us by using our contact form below.

